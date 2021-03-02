VIDEO: Saints RB Alvin Kamara snowboarding, and he’s really good!

It’s certainly not football turf, but apparently Saints running back Alvin Kamara can handle any type of terrain.
And that includes fresh snow in the mountains of Montana.
Kamara posted to Twitter Monday video of himself effortlessly snowboarding....and he looks like he knows what he’s doing.
Over the weekend, Kamara also posted to his Twitter account that he purchased a home in Montana.
