WATCH LIVE 1 p.m: New Orleans council to discuss mass vaccination plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council’s Emergency Preparedness Committee will receive an update Tuesday on the city’s COVID-19 response, including how the city will manage special events and plans to establish a citywide mass vaccination program.
The site will be housed at the Morial Convention Center and will be launched with the help of a $4.1 million grant from the FEMA.
“LCMC Health is here to create a healthier community and with the availability of community vaccines we are doing that across our six hospitals,” said Gregory C. Feirn, Chief Executive Officer of LCMC Health. “We appreciate the support of FEMA, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, our city and state leaders, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the New Orleans area. We want to assure the community that when more vaccines are available, we are ready to offer them in mass quantity.”
This site at the convention center will have the capacity to vaccinate hundreds of residents each day when vaccines are readily available, eventually ramping up to thousands of recipients daily.
