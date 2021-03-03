Another cold front Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny and dry weather continues on Thursday. Another cold front will move through the area by Friday evening. Some spotty light rain is possible with the front but not much more than that.
Behind the front expect more sunshine and fresh March breezes over the weekend with a bit of a chill each morning. Otherwise seasonable temperatures in the 60s during the day can be expected.
Next week will continue to be mild with some passing clouds and a building Gulf breeze. Little if any rain is expected into the middle of the week.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
