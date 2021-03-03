Bruce: Sunny Skies Are Back

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny skies are back a dry high pressure moves in. Today is a light jacket/sweater day. If dressed for the weather it will be great. highs today will be near 60°.
Patchy frost is possible north shore as clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s north and west of the Lake and mid 40s south. Then, with sunshine all day, highs will rebound to near normal in the upper 60s.
Another very weak system will bring some rain late Friday and Friday night, then the weekend is looking nice and dry! Highs will be pleasantly cool in the mid 60s with plenty of sun.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.