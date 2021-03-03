Crawfish fundraiser benefitting SU, SULab esports teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two things are certain about Louisianans.
- They love boiled crawfish
- They love hometown champions
On Thurs., April 1, the two worlds will collide on Southern University’s Lab School campus.
The Southern University and SU Lab esports teams will be hosting a crawfish boil fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $21 you get four pounds of mudbugs, potatoes and corn. Tickets go on sale soon.
The funds will go directly to programs that have helped secure thousands of dollars in scholarships for student-athlete gamers.
You may even see national champion, Troy Murphy, in attendance.
The lab school debuted a first-of-its-kind media room earlier this year to try and house the collective talent.
