Inmate found deceased inside cell at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

GRETNA (WVUE) -An inmate at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center was found deceased Wednesday morning inside his cell, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 7:30 a.m. deputies discovered the decedent in his cell. He was suspended by a ligature around his neck and was pronounced dead on the scene. His death is believed to be a suicide, and there is no indication of any foul play, police say.
The decedent is a 40 year old Metairie resident. He was being held at the Correctional Center since his arrest in January 19, 2021 for First Degree Rape and Sexual Battery.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.