LDH: 582 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 431,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Wednesday, March 3, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 431,771 total cases (582 new cases)
- 9,668 deaths (21 additional deaths)
- 588 patients in the hospital
- 78 patients on ventilators
- 415,954 patients recovered (as of March 1)
LDH has released stats on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered. So far, 1,025,411 doses have been administered as of March 2.
368,146 people have received the second shot to complete their vaccination.
Vaccine information is updated on Tuesday and Thursday here.
On March 2, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will move into Phase.
Phase 3 Includes:
75% capacity at restaurants, malls & most other businesses
Gatherings in indoor events halls limited to 50% capacity, up to 250 people
Bars in all parishes can operate at 25% or in parishes below 5% positivity can operate at at 50%
The positivity rate in New Orleans is currently 1.5 percent as of March 3.
Orleans Parish remains in Phase 2.
The positivity rate in Jefferson Parish is 4.9 percent.
Percent positivity rates are updated every Wednesday.
Most parishes in the metro area are under five percent with the exception of St. Tammany and St. Bernard.
