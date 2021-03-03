Man, woman killed in separate Wednesday morning homicides

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police are investigating two homicides Wednesday; one in the St. Claude neighborhood and the other in the 7th Ward.
A woman was stabbed to death in the 1200 block of Desire Street around 8:30 a.m.
About two hours before that, a man was killed in the 2200 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
The victim was found outside on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.
Neither of the victim’s identities has been released.
