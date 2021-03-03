Neighbors concerned about furniture dumped on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors in Venetian Isles are concerned about trash dumped on the highway leading to their community.
“A lot of people out here been complaining, but, I guess we’re not complaining to the right people, but, I think right now we’re complaining to the right people and that’s Channel 8,” said Venetian Isles neighbor Alvin Fernandez.
From Industrial Parkway to Venetian Isles on Chef Menteur Highway we spotted old furniture on the side of the road, there were couches, mattresses and other piles of trash.
“You see numerous, numerous, numerous amounts of furniture and it’s getting worse by the day, not by the month, not by the year, by the day,” Fernandez said.
We reached out to City Council member Cyndi Nguyen. She says she’s aware of the illegal dumping happening on Chef Menteur in her district. But, says it’s a state highway so her office contacted the Louisiana DOTD to help address the issue. And, so did we.
“What we’re going to do in the next week or two, we’re going to send out crews out there to go pick that stuff up and unfortunately this is an issue that you know we have to take a crew off of a job like filling a pot hole or fixing streets to go out there and pick up trash,” said Michael Vinsanau with LA DOTD.
Neighbors like Fernandez take pride in their community and they want the mess cleaned up and stopped.
“It’s a night time thing, it goes from furniture, to burnt cars, to tires, and at night time, it’s kind of isolated out here, probably the next thing that will be dumped out here is somebody’s body, then it’s going to get bad and people are going to realize something should be done,” said Fernandez.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development also says the problem has spiked in the last month or two but they’re not sure why that is.
