Paycheck Protection Program deadline approaches

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Time is running out for small businesses to get to the head of the line in the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
March 9, 2021 is the last day for targeted businesses to get a jump on qualifying for the forgivable loan to help with payroll and expenses.
After the system was overwhelmed by larger loans in the first go around in 2020, the Biden administration set a 14-day window for businesses with less than 20 employees to get a first crack at the pool of funds approved by congress in December.
Michael Ricks is the Louisiana district director for the Small Business Association (SBA). He said, “You can have a business that’s small that actually has 1500 employees depending upon the industry sector. When the money is gone. The money is gone. So I appreciate this opportunity to talk about it because we really do want our small, independent contractors, sole proprietors to make an application to get their loans.”
The Small Business Administration provides councilors across the state to help with the application process. You can access them through the regional Small Business Development Centers.
They also produced a series of targeted webinars linked below:
These are the links to Webinars we have scheduled for the rest of this week broken out by demographics. The links will take you to where you can register for this information.
• Mar. 4, 2:00 p.m. CT, Asian-American + Pacific Islander, Native American + Tribal Small Business Owners; Click here to register.
• Mar. 5, 12:00 p.m. CT, Black + African-American Small Business Owners, Click here to register.
• Mar. 5, 2:00 p.m. CT, Hispanic Small Business Owners, Click here to register.
• Mar. 6, 1:00 p.m. CT, Veterans, Self-Employed Business Owners, Click here to register.
• Mar. 8, 2:00 p.m. CT, LGTBQ Business Owners, Youth Entrepreneurs, Restaurant Owners, Click here to register.
