Shelby: Cloudy start, sunny finish

Clouds may linger through the first part of the day, clearing north to south by afternoon. That means temperatures will be slow to warm at first, and we could see highs struggling to get out of the 50s.
Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s north and west of the Lake and mid 40s south. Then, with sunshine all day, highs will rebound to near normal in the upper 60s.
Another system will bring some rain late Friday and Friday night, then the weekend is looking nice and dry! Highs will be pleasantly cool in the mid 60s with plenty of sun.
