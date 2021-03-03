Source: Saints sign J.T. Gray to a two-year deal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed safety and special teams ace J.T. Gray to a two-year contract, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.
Gray has been a mainstay on the Saints’ special teams for three seasons. He was a restricted free agent meaning they could have tendered him with a one-year deal. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the Saints gave him a two-year contract worth $4 million with $2 million guaranteed.
