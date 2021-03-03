TODAY: Mass vaccination efforts begin in Orleans, Jefferson Parishes

METAIRIE (WVUE) -Thousands of people will receive their COVID-19 vaccine shot today at a number of locations.
LCMC Health says it will vaccinate 700 people Wednesday as part of a run-through at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
In Jefferson Parish, Ochsner will use the parking lot of the Shrine on Airline to administer shots.
Ochsner says all 1,000 first dose spots are taken for today’s mass vaccination event.
About 1,200 more will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
As for the Morial Convention Center, mass vaccination efforts will begin Thursday, but you will have to schedule an appointment.
RELATED STORIES
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced that it will provide free shuttle service to the mass vaccination site at the Convention Center beginning Thursday, March 4.
The bus shuttles will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m .to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The RTA has established three hubs throughout the city that will bring riders to the vaccine drop-off and pick-up at Hall J of the Convention Center.
Shuttles will depart every 15 minutes from Duncan Plaza, every 45 minutes from the Algiers Park and Ride (2501 Wall Blvd.), and every 45 minutes from the East New Orleans Walmart.
Residents interested in utilizing the shuttle must pay their regular fare to the designated pickup points. Both the outgoing and return shuttle service are free of charge. All RTA shuttle buses will be marked as “Special/Convention Center.”
Again, all of the appointments at the former Zephyr Field have been filled along with those at the Convention Center for Wednesday.
On Friday, Ochsner will administer 2,700 Johnson and Johnson vaccines on Airline Highway.
The patient portal is now active, so residents can start making appointments. The phone lines open at 8 a.m at 844-888-2772.
In the bayou region, Ochsner St. Anne, Chabert Medical Center and Ochsner St. Mary have COVID-19 vaccine appointments available.
Make your appointment at MyOchsner.org, or call 844-888-2772 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
You do not need to be an Ochsner patient to receive the vaccine. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance and regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.
On the north shore, Ochsner opened additional COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Wednesday, March 3 at the Ochsner Health Clinic in Covington.
Approximately 1,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available now on MyOchsner or by calling 844-888-2772. The vaccinations will be administered, by appointment only, at the Covington Clinic, located at 1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, near the intersection of LA Hwy 21 and Interstate 12.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.