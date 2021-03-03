Zion and Alexander-Walker named to NBA Rising Stars teams

In addition to this honor, Williamson will appear in his first All-Star game in the same weekend as a result of the forward’s historic second-year run averaging 25.5 points on .614 shooting from the field, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, ranking first among all second-year players in points per game while holding the highest field goal percentage among the top 22 sophomore scorers, second in rebounds per game, and seventh in assists per game. Williamson has recorded nine of the 21 30-point performances among second-year players, the most of any sophomore. The Duke University product has been selected to play in the 2021 NBA All-Star game, the first of his career.