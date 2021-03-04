FEMA’s NFIP redesign would increase flood insurance rates by 18 percent per year

“FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program is redesigning its risk rating methodology by leveraging industry best practices and current technology. Under Risk Rating 2.0, FEMA will deliver rates that are equitable, easier to understand and reflect a single property’s unique flood risk. Knowing the true risk of one’s property is critical to ensure adequate insurance coverage to protect against flooding. Additionally, it informs property owners and communities on mitigation measures they can take to reduce flood risk. Under Risk Rating 2.0, existing statutory limits on federal flood insurance rate increases will remain in effect and require that most rates not increase more than 18% per year.”