Fewer Louisianans seek COVID tests; experts say testing helps track virus & variants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana is seeing fewer people getting tested for COVID-19 even as the pandemic continues, and public health experts say that could affect the monitoring of how and where the original virus and its mutations are spreading.
Kim Hood, JD, MPH, is the Louisiana Department of Health’s Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public Health.
“Testing is really down not just in the state of Louisiana but down nationally and certainly we have seen that in many areas of the state,” said Hood. “But we haven’t seen any information that would indicate that it’s necessarily because of increased availability of the vaccine. I think we really are sort of focusing in on recent holidays, the ice storm, that kind of un-Louisiana-like winter weather event we had, we think those are likely contributors.”
She said the decrease in confirmed cases is likely a factor as well.
“And it’s also I think important to note, you know, that in many areas of the state incidence of COVID is also down and as incidents decline so does testing demands,” Hood said.
Even the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has dropped in recent days the dangerous virus has not disappeared.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno is chief of the New Orleans Health Department.
“We have seen our numbers drop-off and now with our resources needing to be towards vaccinations, we felt it was good to take a pause right now for testing and put all of our available human power to getting the vaccinations going. We can restart testing whenever, if we do feel like there is going to be a need for an additional site, but we’ve got school testing now that wasn’t happening, we’ve got our partners at CORE, we’ve got Ochsner doing some community sites, we’ve got the hospitals,” said Avegno.
Nationwide daily test is reportedly down by about 30 percent. And public health officials acknowledge some people are tired of the pandemic.
“We’re always concerned about COVID fatigue, we understand that that’s a real thing and it’s something that we really try to challenge here at the Office of Public Health and the Department of Public Health,” said Hood.
Ochsner Health is seeing lower testing demand as well.
Dr. Ajsa Nikolic is section head of Ochsner Urgent Care.
“There’s definitely been a slow decline in the testing. It’s hard to say, the curve has been flattened a little bit and we’ve noticed that that goes hand-in-hand with the testing,” said Nikolic.
Hood has thoughts on what might be behind the decline in testing.
Still, the much-anticipated herd immunity may be a long way off.
And Hood, Nikolic, and Avegno all say people should not shun testing, especially if they have symptoms or have been around someone with the virus.
“Absolutely, COVID is still here, you know, I’m in the hospitals frequently and every day that I am there we have COVID cases and some of them are very, very sick. We’re getting vaccinated but we are nowhere near the level of vaccination to declare victory and with the new variants being out there we know that this could change on a dime, so please avail yourself of the testing opportunities,” said Avegno.
Testing serves as a virus detective.
“You know, we need to know if there is a tick up in COVID cases, is it due to a variant, is it due to the vaccine no longer creating immunity? There’s a lot of unknowns still,” Nikolic stated.
Hood agrees.
“Testing and vaccines are going to really work together along with our contact tracing strategy in order to get us to the end of the line the line,” she said.
Avegno said despite the drop-off in testing demand the city of New Orleans is still doing a healthy volume of testing.
“I think the number that was reported on our dashboard today was an average of 2,400 tests a day, that’s a really big number,” she said.
Still, Avegno says the city says it will halt its community-based testing soon.
“And after this week is when we’re going to take the pause so that we can really shift everything to vaccines,” said Avegno.
She said the length of the city’s pause in testing depends on what the percent positivity rate for the virus is.
