Friends and family remember fallen Tulane officer Martinus Mitchum

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wednesday friends and family remembered the Tulane Police Officer who died Friday to protect a gym full of students at a Carver basketball game.
However, it was more than just family. Co-workers and former students touched by his inspiration gathered at O. Perry Walker High School, one of the many schools Mitchum dedicated himself to.
“He said I don’t do this to be thanked I do this for the kids,” a former colleague remembered.
For O. Perry Walker High, there was no other way to honor Martinus Mitchum than with a tradition carried since he started there after Katrina. It was a spin on their morning gathering, something done to make students feel seen and heard during such a confusing time.
“That was everything he did was for kids, was for his peers was so that somebody can have more than they otherwise might have,” the colleague continued.
His friends and co-workers cracked jokes and told stories about a dedicated and truly caring man, what Mitchum’s family already knew about their church boy from Detroit.
“I think of inspiration, I think of a hero, I think of compassion because everything Martinus lived for he died for,” his cousin Pastor Bernard Mitchum said. “It was the essence of who he really was. Martinus had a heart of gold. Martinus would give the shirt off his back to anybody who desired to have it.”
Surrounded by balloons, which colors represented some of the many schools he touched, Bernard admits there were things they didn’t know too.
“It was mind blowing to see the legacy that he has left behind,” Bernard said. “Martinus has left this legacy here and what he’s done in Detroit, Michigan, and to collaborate those two things together.”
Bernard says they’ve had former students reach out to them.
“He [the former student] sent us a message, let us know that the effect that Martinus had on his life,” Bernard said. “He would have never went to college and now he’s attending LSU University. It’s just amazing for what one individual can impact so many lives.”
Lives like a former student who stepped up to the mic to recite the definition of hero... a title many there gave him.
It was clear, his dedication to students, co-workers and community didn’t stop once you left the halls.
“No matter what was asked of him, he was ready to rise to the occasion,” said another colleague.
He rose to that occasion at George Washington Carver High School that Friday night, stepping in to help protect a school employee from being hurt by the man they would later realize had a gun.
“If Martinus was here and he could do it all over again, he wouldn’t change a thing, he wouldn’t change anything, because that’s just who he was,” Bernard said.
