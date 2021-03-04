LSU AgCenter offering free online course on Backyard Citrus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Soon you can be a master citrus producer from the comfort of your own home.
The LSU AgCenter and Greater New Orleans Agents have announced the creation of an online course on Backyard Citrus that will be offered for free.
“It is part of a series of courses we are developing on The Backyard Orchard,” said Extension Agent Dr. Joe W. Willis. “We are going to produce courses on the major (and even minor) fruit and nut trees that homeowners may want to grow. We will launch the Citrus Course on March 8.”
The course is the third one offered by LSU AgCenter since the pandemic began a year ago. Previously, LSU AgCenter offered such as “Home Gardening Certificate Course” and “Home Composting Certificate Course”. The courses are intensive but are geared towards homeowners.
The Home Gardening Course had over 35,000 participants. Most were from Louisiana but we also had students from all 50 states and 70 different countries.
