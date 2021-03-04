Separate shootings leave two people injured Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman injured Wednesday.
The first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the Holy Cross neighborhood.
Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Burgundy Street and Lizardi Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a possible graze wound to her midsection.
NOPD responded to a second shooting in New Orleans East just before 8 p.m.
Officers who arrived at the scene in the 13200 block of Chef Menteur Highway found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine suspects and motives in both shootings.
If anyone has any information about the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.