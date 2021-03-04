Shelby: Picture perfect day ahead

Today is my pick of the week with tons of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
An area of low pressure will slide near the area Friday night sparking up a few showers during the evening. Most of the rain will fall overnight and clear out by Saturday morning.
That will pave the way for an amazing weekend! Expect sunshine, 60s, and a nice breeze both Saturday and Sunday. The mornings may feature a little chill.
Next week will continue to be mild with some passing clouds and a building Gulf breeze. Little if any rain is expected through the middle of the week.
