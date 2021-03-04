Tackle in the Booth

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For eight years and counting, Terron Armstead has been the Saints rock on the left side of the offensive line. As a three-time Pro Bowler, he’s one of the NFL’s best.
His football acumen is undeniable, but did you know that football is not the only game where Armstead excels?
When he’s not on the gridiron, Armstead like to be in the recording studio where in the rap game, he’s known as ‘T Stead.’
“I’ve always been a fan of rap music as a young kid,” Armstead said. “I used to write my own raps way back then with my cousins, but in high school we started recording and been doing it ever since. I got songs from 12-13 years ago.”
Songs that he wrote drawing from his own experiences. For most of his life his passion for rapping was really just a hobby with friend. Armstead got more serious when he started getting critiques from those closest to him.
“Feedback whether it’s from your peers, friends, family or even strangers,” Armstead explained. “Making sure people are honest with you because that’s the biggest thing. So I made songs that people didn’t like and I want to know for what reason and all of that. So just constructive criticism so as I’ve done it more and more. I’m like I got something to me. I got some skills.”
Skills that impressed local producer Abby Urbina, who worked with him on his first album, ‘My Zone.’
" As soon as I heard Terron, I knew. I had met him and of course they have a stigma of football players and pro athletes like doing music. Like ‘ah ok’ but Terron came in we did our first song, I think it was touchdown or I don’t know if that came out. I think it was touchdown in your city was the first one that we did. It was hard and I don’t know if he thought I was pulling his chain or something. I was like ‘man this is dope.’”
The album came together not long after with ‘B.O.A’ or Bank of America as the title track.
“Abby just called me ‘I got a beat I just finished. I just made this beat I been working in the studio for a few hours.’ He sent over the beat, I’m on my way back from training,” Armstead said. “I played the beat a couple of times and passed by the Bank of America. Legit, passed by the Bank of America right by the Airbnb and I bank with them. So that first line is ‘they know me at bank of america .”
The song and the album has earned respect and success and has Armstead thinking about music in ways he’s never really thought about before.
“So this album, especially BOA, has been received positive,” Armsteas said. “It’s been streaming and stuff I didn’t have any idea about it. I didn’t know anything about the music industry and how it works with streams and revenues. Its been pretty nice to see. Its been cool.”
So cool that he just might do something he swore he would never do.
“At the beginning I was completely against doing videos, I was like ‘nah I’m just rapping I was just to be in studio.’ I just recorded one video down in Miami. So I’m going to do a few more videos.”
As for pursuing a music career after football, Armstead isn’t ready to say.
" I haven’t thought much about it. I know what I do for a living. I know what I do off the field too. I have many things going off the field as well. The music I just really enjoy producing it, making it. I love it; I love music when I create it and put it out I want people to hear it and receive it the way they receive it. I’m not saying I’m trying to go on tour or anything like that. I just like to put it out and people enjoy it and you know whatever happens happens. "
