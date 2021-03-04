Tulane Baseball falls on the road at SLU, 6-1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane suffered a 6-1 setback on Wednesday to the Southeastern University Lions at Alumni Field.
With the loss, Tulane fell to 3-5 on the year and dropped its third straight game.
Southeastern freshman starter Will Kinzeler was the story of the night, as he worked 6.2 innings and struck out 13 en route to his first win on the year.
Both teams struggled at the plate, as they each totaled four hits apiece, but the Lions capitalized on their opportunities. With no score on either side through the first three frames, SLU broke the silence in the fourth inning, as it plated five runs on just one hit. Tulane gave up five free bases in the frame which gave the Lions a 5-0 lead.
The Green Wave threatened in the seventh, as they got on the board by capitalizing on an error to make the score 5-1. Tulane then put runners on the corners with two outs but were unable to chip into the lead.
In the bottom half of the frame, SLU responded with another run thanks to a sacrifice fly which made the score 6-1. In the eighth inning, Tulane once again put a pair of runners on base, but could not muster any additional runs.
Sophomore right-hander Tyler Hoffman got the start for the Green Wave and worked 3.1 innings and struck out seven, but did not figure into the decision. Hoffman was tagged for four runs.
Offensively for the Green Wave, Haydan Hastings, Trevor Minder, Frankie Niemann and Collin Burns all totaled hits. Burns’ hit extended his hitting streak to 12 games.
