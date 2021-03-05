Bruce: Rain Overnight Moves Through Bringing A Nice Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A brief rainy period overnight tonight will move quickly and move out of the area by daybreak Saturday bringing a nice and dry weekend.
Today we are seeing increasing clouds but most areas will likely stay dry through the daylight hours. Any chance for severe weather or sustained heavy rainfall looks very low as this will be a form of cool weather showers.
This weather system quickly moves east of us later tonight setting the stage for a beautiful, early March weekend. Highs will dip back down into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday with sunshine making a return. There will be a cool breeze blowing for the weekend but it will just add to the marvelous weather on the way.
Slowly temperatures will climb back into the 70s going into next week as humidity moves in by Tuesday. This means the good feeling air will depart leaving us with a true spring feel come midweek. Highs return to the 80s for Thursday with rain chances remaining low.
