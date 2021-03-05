Mississippi residents react to looser Covid restrictions

MISSISSIPPI (WVUE) - Mississippi is holding mass coronavirus vaccinations at several locations including the gulf coast coliseum.
Even many Louisiana residents have gone to the coast to get vaccine shots as the state opens up eligibility to residents as young as 16-year-old, with pre-existing conditions. A steady stream of Mississippi residents and a few from Louisiana have been pouring in all day to get there first or second Moderna vaccine. Many are enjoying the sight of what appears to be light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel.
It is a day that 95-year-old Inez Senseney has been waiting for for nearly a year and she says her coronavirus vaccination was a piece of cake.
“I saw it on TV and I said jeez, but I barely felt it in my arm,” she said.
It was steady traffic all day today at the Gulf Coast Coliseum, one of the coasts only mass vaccination sites.
“I think it’s great, they’ve done a good job. It’s well organized and I’m glad it’s happening,” said Bryce Sowell of Biloxi.
Also glad... some Louisiana residents who crossed the state line for coronavirus protection.
“If I was able to get it and keep her safe for my 90-year-old grandmother that was the best thing to do for myself and my family,” said one Louisiana woman.
Mississippi says more of their residents are getting vaccinated in Louisiana than Louisiana residents are getting vaccinated in Mississippi, but the Magnolia State this week opened up eligibility to people as young as 16-years-old with serious pre-conditions, as well as anyone over 50.
The state has also removed mask requirements, and while many people say they will still wear one, entertainers like Stan Wayne look forward to more singing work as night clubs reopen.
“I’m so happy, between that and the weather its like, come on already,” he said.
And with more and more people getting vaccinated, many are starting to learn what that feels like.
