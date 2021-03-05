UPDATE: Suspect barricaded inside Tchoupitoulas Street hotel commits suicide, NOPD says.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect in a hit-and-run case who was barricaded in a hotel on Tchoupitoulas Street committed suicide, a spokesman for the NOPD says.
According to the NOPD, officers received a tip Friday afternoon about the suspect who was believed to be at the Old No. 77 Hotel in the 500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.
The suspect opened the door for police and officers spotted weapons inside. The suspect then closed the door and barricaded himself inside on the fourth floor.
After numerous attempts to communicate with the subject, the room was breached with a robot.
The subject was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“On behalf of NOPD, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim in this incident,” Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “This is certainly not the outcome anyone wanted for this situation.”
The suspect’s identity has not been released.
