Elderly couple escapes overnight house fire in the 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An early morning fire leaves an elderly couple without a home Saturday.
The 2-alarm blaze started around 3:15 a.m. in a duplex at 1820 N. Derbigny.
Firefighters with the NOFD arrived on the scene at 3:24 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed the rear of both an abandoned dwelling at 1818 N. Derbigny St. and an occupied duplex at 1820-22 N. Derbigny St. were heavily involved with flames already through the roofs of both structures.
The size of the blaze and the possibility of people being trapped prompted the request for a second alarm at 3:28 a.m.
An elderly couple living in the duplex at 1820-22 N. Derbigny St. had escaped safely prior to firefighters arriving on scene.
The male resident told firefighters that the previous day he had chased vagrants out of the abandoned property at 1818 N. Derbigny St.
Firefighters were able to determine that the fire had started in the abandoned home and extended to the occupied dwelling next door. There were no utilities servicing the abandoned dwelling which had been vacant for several years according to neighbors.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, although the NOFD says it is suspicious.
The American Red Cross has been requested to assist the couple displaced by this fire with their temporary housing needs.
