LSU rides big game from Cam Thomas on the road in win over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a road win over the Missouri Tigers 86-80. Freshman Cam Thomas poured in 29 points and scored 20 or more points for the tenth straight game.
With LSU’s win over Missouri they clinched a three seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tn. next week and a double bye.
The Tigers (16-8, 11-6 SEC) held off the Missouri Tigers (15-8, 8-8 SEC) who did not make things easy for LSU and made it a back and forth game late in the second half.
LSU shot 51.6% from the floor and were led by Thomas 29 points who shot 69.2% from the field and was 10-for-12 from the charity stripe. Trendon Watford also added 19 points and 8 rebounds.
