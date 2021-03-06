Man and teen injured in separate shootings Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating two shootings Saturday afternoon that left a man and a teen injured.
NOPD reported the first shooting around 3:50 p.m.
Officers responding to a call of a shooting in the 3900 block of Washington Avenue found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is currently unknown.
The second shooting was reported just after 4 p.m.
Officers were called to the 7900 block of Hammond Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine suspects and motives in both shooting.
If anyone has any information about either of the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
