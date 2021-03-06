Mother desperate for help finding her missing son

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Slidell mother is desperate for help finding her missing son. The NOPD says it’s investigating the possibility of foul play being involved in the disappearance of Marquise Jones, 21.
“I just need help, please, please, help me, help me, this is horrible. I wouldn’t wish this, I swear, I wouldn’t wish this, on my worst enemy. I just want to know where my boy at,” said Marquise’s mother, Erica Jones.
She says he’s a nursing student at Southern University in Baton Rouge. His family tells Fox 8, he’s never been in trouble before, is responsible and makes good grades. They say this is not like him to disappear.
Jones came home to Slidell last week for his uncle’s funeral. When he didn’t show up for it Saturday, his family knew something was terribly wrong.
“He wouldn’t worry me like this,” said Erica Jones.
His mother says the night before the funeral he went to a party in New Orleans. The NOPD says he was last seen in the 2600 block of Onzaga Street in Gentilly around 11:30 p.m. headed towards Slidell.
There will be a search for Marquise on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 9 a.m. It will start at Trapier Avenue and Haynes Boulevard in New Orleans East. That’s where the family says his car was found.
If you have any information about his disappearance you’re asked to call NOPD First District Detectives at 504-658-6010.
