Nicondra: Kicking off a dry stretch of weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure brought in glorious weekend weather with comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and plenty of sunshine. Drier air settled in during the day on Saturday with dew points dropping into the lower 30s. Saturday night into Sunday should be much cooler with overnight lows in the upper 30s and 40s. A strong breeze should prevent temperatures from dropping all the way down to the very dry dew points.