NOFD: One injured after vehicle crash causes three-alarm fire in Federal City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters in New Orleans battled a three-alarm fire in Federal City Saturday afternoon that left one person injured.
The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle fire at 425 O’Bannon Street at 12:30 p.m. They were told a person was trapped inside of the vehicle.
After arriving at the scene, firefighters found a mid-size, single passenger SUV that crashed into a building across the street from the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy. The vehicle burst into flames and caused the building to also catch fire.
Two alarms were immediately called.
A third alarm was called around 1:40 p.m. after embers from the first building that was on fire, a vacant large single-story, wood-frame building, flew onto another building nearby and began burning the roof. The second building, a large two-story brick building, was also vacant and unoccupied.
NOFD worked to prevent further damage to the second building.
The fire was brought under control just after 2 p.m.
According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle lost control, veered off the road, drove through a field and struck the building.
Two men who witnessed the crash were able to pull the driver from the vehicle just after the fire began and before EMS could arrive at the scene.
The driver, described by NOFD as a man approximately 30-40 years of age, was conscious but unresponsive when he was rescued. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries are currently unknown.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.