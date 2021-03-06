Zack: Sun returns this weekend with a nice, cool breeze

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The nice weekend of weather we have been promising over the past few days is finally here and well, make sure you get out and enjoy.
Any clouds through the morning hours on your Saturday will dissipate as we go through the day giving way to mostly sunny skies. A nice breeze is picking up behind the departing front which will make for a cool and breezy day. Highs this afternoon rise into the upper 60s in most locations.
Sunday there isn’t much change other than it certainly will be a chilly start. A few 30s will be possible on the North Shore with generally everyone else starting the day in the 40s. Lots of sunshine is expected again for the second half of the weekend as highs make it to about 66.
Once we move into the new work week a warming trend will take hold of our weather. The 70s are back by Monday with low 80s possible by week’s end. Slowly you will notice each day brings more and more humidity making it not feel as nice. The next seven days look to remain dry other than a small sprinkle chance as the humidity rises through the week.
