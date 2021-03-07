Body of missing boater recovered Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a missing boater was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard says.
The Coast Guard suspended its search around 11:30 a.m. near the Highway 11 drawbridge.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office stating they had recovered the missing person who was reportedly unresponsive.
Saturday night, watchstanders received a call stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard allided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel. The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.
The identity of the person recovered was not released.
