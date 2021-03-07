Body of missing boater recovered Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard says

Body of missing boater recovered Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard says
The STPSO Marine Division, along with other agencies, search for a missing person who went into the water March 6 after the boat they were on struck the U.S. Hwy 11 bridge. (Source: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Tiffany Baptiste | March 6, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 1:43 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a missing boater was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday afternoon, the Coast Guard says.

The Coast Guard suspended its search around 11:30 a.m. near the Highway 11 drawbridge.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office stating they had recovered the missing person who was reportedly unresponsive.

Saturday night, watchstanders received a call stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard allided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel. The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.

Members of the STPSO Marine Division were out until late last night and are back out this morning, assisting the U.S....

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 7, 2021

The identity of the person recovered was not released.

The Coast Guard says they were contacted around 7 p.m. after a pleasure craft with five people on board collided with the Highway 11 drawbridge.
The Coast Guard says they were contacted around 7 p.m. after a pleasure craft with five people on board collided with the Highway 11 drawbridge. (Source: WVUE)

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.