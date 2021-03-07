NOPD: Two boys, ages 14 and 15, shot on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teenagers were shot on Bourbon Street Saturday night, according to the NOPD.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Bourbon St.
Details are limited, but the NOPD says an unidentified female opened fire striking the two boys.
A spokesperson for EMS says one of teens was transported from the scene to a local hospital. The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The conditions of the victims are not known.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.