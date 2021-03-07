NOPD: Two boys, ages 14 and 15, shot on Bourbon Street

One person has been injured in a shooting on Bourbon Street late Saturday night. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff | March 7, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 11:53 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teenagers were shot on Bourbon Street Saturday night, according to the NOPD.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Bourbon St.

Details are limited, but the NOPD says an unidentified female opened fire striking the two boys.

A spokesperson for EMS says one of teens was transported from the scene to a local hospital. The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The conditions of the victims are not known.

