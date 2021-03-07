Nicondra: Mostly dry into the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular weekend we can expect the trend of pleasant conditions to continue. Monday morning will be the coolest of this latest stretch with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s across the region. Things will quickly warm up into the afternoon with highs in most locations getting into the low 70s.
Our mostly dry conditions rain wise look to stick around into next weekend before the next weather system moves in, but we will start to see an increase in moisture near the surface soon. By Tuesday high pressure will slide a bit more to the east allowing for more of an on shore flow off the Gulf of Mexico increasing humidity and temperatures by late in the week. Highs will rise well above normal to around the 80 degree mark by Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.