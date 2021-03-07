No. 7 Nicholls holds off rival Northwestern State, 31-24

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The No. 7 Nicholls State University football team used a gritty performance by running back Julien Gums, who rushed a career-high 36 times for 156 yards and a touchdown, to pick up its fifth consecutive win in the series against Northwestern State, defeating the Demons, 31-24, Saturday night in Turpin Stadium.
With the win, Nicholls improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Southland, marking just the third 2-0 start in Southland play. The victory sets up a top 25 matchup next weekend in Huntsville against Sam Houston.
Gums was the workhorse throughout, rushing for his third highest single game of his career. He also reached a career milestone by becoming only the ninth Colonel in team history to eclipse 2,000 yards rushing.
The junior started the scoring in the game, capping the Colonels’ opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown. Northwestern State (0-1, 0-1 SLC) countered with a 58-yard rushing TD by Scooter Adams, which was the first touchdown allowed this season by the Colonel defense.
Dai’Jean Dixon put Nicholls back on top, hauling in a 5-yard touchdown catch from Lindsey Scott Jr. Dixon also had a big night for the Colonels, racking up 115 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. His second came on a 1-yard slant that gave Nicholls a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.
The Red and Gray had a chance to push the lead to three touchdowns before the break, but Scott fumbled the ball at the goal line following a 16-yard rush. The ball went out of bounds and the Demons took possession on the touchback.
After the break, Nicholls let another opportunity slip away after a 13-play, 66-yard drive. Facing a 3rd-and-5 from the 14, Scott tossed a pass into the end zone and it was intercepted by Shemar Bartholomew.
The Demons used that momentum and scored on another long rush, this time from 80 yards by Audrey Scott. The teams traded field goals in the quarter, including a 30-yarder by Gavin Lasseigne, to make the score 24-17 heading into the fourth.
On the first drive in the final quarter, Scott made a play-of-the-night nominee with a 42-yard touchdown pass to David Robinson Jr. Under heavy pressure, he stepped up in the pocket and flung it to Robinson who caught it outside the 30 and raced into the end zone for the score.
Scott had another solid day under center, throwing for 299 yards and three TDs while rushing for 91 on 15 carries.
The Demons refused to go down quietly, however, looking for their first win in the rivalry since 2015. NSU got into the end zone one last time, scoring on a Kaleb Fletcher pass to Gavin Landry with 5:40 to go.
But Nicholls picked up three first downs on the final drive, including two on rushes by Gums, to run out the clock and seal the win.
The defense held the Demons to 67 yards passing in the win. Kevin Moore III finished with 11 tackles, while Pig Cage added six with one sack. Ty’Ree Evans also had a sack and five tackles, and Jarius Monroe recorded four stops and two breakups.
NSU rushed for 237 yards, paced by Aubrey Scott with 119 yards. Adams totaled 90 yards and a score.
UP NEXT: The Colonels head to Huntsville, Texas for a matchup against nationally-ranked Sam Houston. The Bearkats hold a 1-0 record after defeating Southeastern Louisiana at home last weekend. Kickoff at Bowers Stadium is scheduled for 12 p.m.
