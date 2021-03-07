NOPD: One man injured in Treme shooting

NOPD: One man injured in Treme shooting
One man has been injured in a Treme shooting early Sunday morning. (Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff | March 7, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 5:23 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured in Tremé.

NOPD first reported the shooting just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of St. Ann and North Prieur streets.

According to police, the male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by private conveyance.

No further information is immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.