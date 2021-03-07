NOPD: One man injured in Treme shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured in Tremé.
NOPD first reported the shooting just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of St. Ann and North Prieur streets.
According to police, the male victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by private conveyance.
No further information is immediately available.
