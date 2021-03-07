NOPD searching for missing 30-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a subject reported as missing.
Ivy Marie Adams (AKA Cody Carter, male identifying as female) was last heard from on February 25, 2021, when she was dropped off in an unknown area in the Fifth District by a friend.
Since that time, Adams has had no further known contact with friends or family.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
