North Oaks Health System strengthens partnership with Southeastern athletics

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The basketball court inside of the University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University now has a new name.
North Oaks Health System and Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics announced last week that they are strengthening their partnership and the naming rights to the court were a part of the deal that will last through 2023. The announcement was made in conjunction with Super Lion Saturday, which was held on March 6, during the Lions’ season-opening win over McNeese 25-20.
“From the provision of physicals and on-campus clinics for primary and orthopaedic care to elite sports medicine services inclusive of nutrition, performance enhancement, and injury prevention, we are committed to addressing the care of student-athletes holistically,” said Jessica Bennett, Vice President of Orthopaedic Services. “Our approach punctuates the fact that health care is much like a team sport.”
For several years, Southeastern Athletics has served as a partner in North Oaks Sports Medicine’s high school physical annual event. North Oaks Sports Medicine also has a clinic on SLU’s campus that area prep athletics always have access to in-season.
“The strengthening of our partnership could not have come at a better time in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SLU Athletic Director Jay Artigues. “North Oaks was with us every step of the way providing expert guidance and support to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaching staff and personnel, as we navigated uncharted territory.”
North Oaks professionals also said that they assisted the university in being in-line with COVID-19 safety protocols to meet NCAA and Southland Conference standards.
“Many of our staff members and volunteers have deep ties and allegiances to the university, myself included,” said President/Chief Executive Officer Michele Sutton.“Athletics is just one of many partnerships shared between our health system and the university. In Southeastern, North Oaks has a like-minded community partner, and it is our distinct honor and privilege to work with our hometown university to ensure the health and safety of their student-athletes on the playing field and in the classroom, as well as improve life for Louisianans.”
To learn more about orthopaedic and sports medicine services offered by North Oaks Health System, visit www.northoaks.org/domore. To learn more about Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics, visit www.lionsports.net.
