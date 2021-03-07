Two people killed in separate weekend traffic accidents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two fatal traffic accidents that killed two people.
The first fatality occurred around 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of I-10 West and I-610 West.
The NOPD says a Jeep Wrangler with two people inside flipped over. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Detectives learned that the victims were traveling westbound on I-610 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and flipped over.
A second fatality occurred early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Selma Street.
The victim was driving southbound on Franklin Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a light pole causing the vehicle to catch fire.
The New Orleans Fire Dept. arrived on scene and attempted to rescue the victim from the vehicle and extinguish the fire, but was unsuccessful.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victims names upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
