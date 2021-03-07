Woman found dead in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating the death of a woman found in Central City Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of 2nd Street around 12:40 p.m. for a call of a woman found dead. The investigation was listed as an unclassified death but was later changed to a homicide investigation once NOPD learned that the woman had been shot.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the incident.
If anyone has any information about the homicide, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
