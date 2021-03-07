Zack: The A+ weather continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s A+ weather and it’s here to stay at least the next few days.
For today, you need to bundle up this morning as there is certainly a chill in the air. That chill will quickly be replaced with a pleasant feel as lots of sunshine on your Sunday will warm us up nicely into the upper 60s. Just like for the start of the weekend, there will be a bit of a breeze especially if you are near our tidal lakes.
Little change is expected going into the new work week as Monday will be a carbon copy of the weekend’s weather. Now we will start our warming trend so it’s back to the 70s to start the week with 80s coming not too far behind. I think by Thursday and Friday our highs will return to the 80 degree mark. Not only will it be getting warmer this week but the humidity will also return. This will put an end to this nice stretch of good feeling air.
If you are looking for rain, keep looking because no major weather systems are coming anytime soon. When we do get the moisture back later in the week we could get a small shower chance but that’s nothing to be too concerned with right now.
