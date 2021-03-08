Billboards go up congratulating St. Augustine alums on Grammy nominations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four St. Augustine alumni have been nominated for Grammy awards.
The school congratulated Jon Batiste, Jay Electronica, Luke James, and PJ Morton on a billboard.
“We are so proud of you!” Delna Bryan commented. “Your light is shining ALL over the globe in many different spheres!”
“Congratulations to the wonderful examples of Purple Excellence,” says Mary Joseph.
Batiste is nominated for best contemporary instrumental album, “Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard” and best new age album for “Meditations.” He graduated in 2004.
Jay Electronica is nominated for best rap album “A Written Testimony.” He graduated in 1994.
James is nominated for best R&B album “to feel love/d.” He graduated in 2002.
Morton is a two-time Grammy award winner and is nominated for best gospel album “Gospel According to PJ.” He graduated in 1999. His previous wins include the 2018 best traditional R&B performance and the 2019 best R&B song, “Say So.”
The Grammy’s air Sunday, March 14 on CBS.
