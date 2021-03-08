Bruce: Sunny Skies And A Gradual Warm-Up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny skies today with a slow but sure rise in temperatures. Today’s highs will reach the 70° mark. Tonight, temperatures will fall to around 40° north of the lake and around 50° on the south shore.
Tuesday will be another beautfiul day with highs topping out in the mid-70s, again with plenty of sunshine. As of now it looks like no rain through Friday.
Onshore flow will continue to increase humidity and temperatures through the rest of the week. This will lead to potentially foggy mornings and warm, humid afternoons. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday through Friday with increasing cloud cover and a chance for rain this weekend.
