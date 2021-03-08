Former Metairie deacon arrested; accused of sexual abuse of a minor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Metairie deacon is now in custody, accused of sexually abusing a boy more than 20 years ago.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, V.M. Wheeler turned himself in to the Investigations Bureau Monday. He’s now facing one count of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Wheeler is accused of performing oral sex on the victim who was between the ages of 11-13 at the time and also showering with him. The alleged abuse happened from Summer 2000 to early 2002.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans removed Wheeler from ministry back in August following a report of abuse. He was assigned to St. Francis Xavier in Old Metairie since his ordination in 2018.
An attorney for Wheeler says the former deacon maintains his innocence.
Wheeler was also a partner at New Orleans law firm Chaffe McCall, but has not been employed there since December 31,2020.
In August, The Archdiocese said the allegation of abuse happened before Wheeler became a deacon. And, that he had no pastoral assignments prior to his assignment at St. Francis Xavier.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says its investigation into Wheeler is still ongoing. If anyone has information about the case, you are asked to call the JPSO Detectives Bureau at 504-364-5300.
We reached out to the Archdiocese of New Orleans Monday about Wheeler’s arrest. In a statement, the church said, “this is an ongoing police investigation and a such we have no comment. We offer our prayers for the victim and all survivors of abuse.”
