FOX 8 dominates February sweeps period

FOX 8 News at 4 pm continued the winning streak with a 7.6 HH rating Monday-Friday. FOX 8 News at 5 pm continues to be number 1 during the very competitive 5 to 6 p.m. time slot. FOX 8 garnered an 9.3 HH rating Monday-Friday. The two solid hours of high viewership also propelled Jeopardy! to 9.9 HH rating to win the 6:00pm time slot and Wheel of Fortune (9.2 HH rating) maintained the number 1 position at 6:30pm. FOX 8 leads in hourly Household ratings from 3pm to 1am, Monday-Friday, for 10 straight hours of ratings dominance.