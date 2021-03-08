FOX 8 dominates February sweeps period

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -WVUE-FOX 8 TV continues to be the news leader among television stations in the New Orleans area.
During the February 2021 ratings period, FOX 8 led all other stations Monday through Friday, morning, evening and late newscasts.
This continued trend of solid growth over multiple consecutive Nielsen ratings periods clearly demonstrates that New Orleans television viewers consider FOX 8 the station to turn to for local news and weather.
This was very evident during the brutal February winter weather event (February 15-17), when FOX 8 News viewership was up by 40% in News Minutes Viewed over the next most-watched station, per Nielsen.
February 2021 is the strongest competitive ratings performance in WVUE’s history.
Six Monday-Friday FOX 8 newscasts outperformed the highest-rated newscast on a competing station.
FOX 8 Morning Edition
When the February sweeps period came to an end Wednesday, it marked the 39th straight month FOX 8 (6.3 Household rating 4:30am-10am Monday-Friday) has been number one in New Orleans in this time period. FOX 8 Morning Edition has consistently won the 6 a.m.-10 a.m. time period and now win the 4:30am-5am hours as well.
FOX 8 Morning Edition is anchored by John Snell, Kelsey Davis, Meg Gatto, Meteorologist Shelby Latino, Rob Krieger and Kristi Coleman. Meteorologist Bruce Katz joins the program during the 9am hour.
“These numbers clearly show that viewers turn to FOX 8 for critical information during unprecedented times like these,” said Vice President and General Manager Ronna Corrente. “We do not take that lightly. As broadcasters it’s our responsibility and duty to make sure everyone in our viewing area has access to the latest information.”
Dramatic Growth at Noon
FOX 8 News at Noon continued to hold on to its strong ratings since showing unprecedented growth in viewers during the May 2020 ratings period. The newscast recorded a 6.6 HH rating during the February book.
FOX 8 News at Noon is anchored by Liz Reyes and Meteorologist Bruce Katz.
Number 1 at 4 and 5 PM
FOX 8 News at 4 pm continued the winning streak with a 7.6 HH rating Monday-Friday. FOX 8 News at 5 pm continues to be number 1 during the very competitive 5 to 6 p.m. time slot. FOX 8 garnered an 9.3 HH rating Monday-Friday. The two solid hours of high viewership also propelled Jeopardy! to 9.9 HH rating to win the 6:00pm time slot and Wheel of Fortune (9.2 HH rating) maintained the number 1 position at 6:30pm. FOX 8 leads in hourly Household ratings from 3pm to 1am, Monday-Friday, for 10 straight hours of ratings dominance.
For the February 2021 ratings period, running from February 4-March 3, WVUE was the highest-rated station in Households for 16 of 24 hours, Monday-Friday. WVUE Bounce led all stations in the market for 3 additional hours.
FOX 8 News at 4pm is anchored by Liz Reyes, Shelley Brown and Meteorologist Bruce Katz and FOX 8 News at 5pm is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.
“Our team always works hard to serve the public and we are always humbled when the community supports our journalism,” said FOX 8 News Director Mikel Schaefer.
FOX 8′s strong showing extends to digital as well. During calendar February 2021, WVUE’s core online properties (FOX8Live.com, m.FOX8Live.com, NOLAWeekend.com, News, Weather, Final Play, Tiger Huddle, Roku, Amazon and Apple Apps) logged nearly 3.8 million combined users and over 12 million page/screenviews, according to Google Analytics. And the FOX 8 Weather App had 6.2 million screenviews, its best showing ever outside of Hurricane Season and 7th busiest month overall.
Continued Late News Dominance
FOX 8 News at 9 and 10 p.m. have been number one in their respective timeslots for over 6 years. In the February 2021 sweeps period, FOX 8 News at 9 p.m. registered an 8.3 HH rating Monday-Friday and 10 p.m. tallied a 9.2 HH rating Monday-Friday.
WVUE’s 90 minutes of news starting at 9 p.m. is the top-rated late news in the New Orleans DMA.
FOX 8 News at 9 is anchored by Lee Zurik, Shelley Brown, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard, and Sports Director Juan Kincaid. FOX 8 News at 10 is anchored by Lee Zurik, Kim Holden, Chief Meteorologist David Bernard and Sports Director Juan Kincaid.
Mardi Gras Coverage
Even though Mardi Gras was a muted celebration this year, viewers still turned to FOX 8 for Fat Tuesday coverage, garnering the highest ratings of all broadcast stations during the hours of 10am-12pm on Tuesday, February 16 with a 7.0 HH rating.
Each ratings point represents 6,155 TV households in the New Orleans market, the 50th largest in the United States.
All of the ratings are Time Period Averages.
