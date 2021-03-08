LSU baseball to take part in 2022 Shriners Hospital College Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shriners Hospital for Children announced on Sunday, March 7 the teams that will be participating in the 2022 Shriners Hospital College Classic and the LSU Tigers will return to the round-robin tournament.
LSU last played in the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic in 2020 where the Tigers went 1-2 that weekend. Beating Texas and losing to Baylor and Oklahoma.
The Tigers are set to join Texas, Baylor, Oregon State, Tennessee and a team to be announced later. The College Classic is scheduled to take place from March 4-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
