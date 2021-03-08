Nicondra: Great stretch of weather continues through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly dry conditions stick around as high temperatures continue to rise for the week ahead. High pressure remains in control keeping it mostly dry into the weekend. A southeasterly flow will help in bumping up temperatures and increasing moisture through the week. By Thursday high temperatures will rise into the low 80s well above the long term average. cloud cover increases through the week as well. The next weather system looks to hold off at least until late Saturday into Sunday.