NOPD arrests woman in shooting of 2 teens on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting on Bourbon Street that injured two teens.
Jasmine Evans, 27, of Jacksonville, Florida was arrested shortly after the shooting Saturday night.
Around 9:50 p.m., NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.
Upon arrival, officers learned that an unknown female fired a gun multiple times striking two teenage males.
Through investigation, detectives located a female subject near the scene who was positively identified as the shooter.
The subject, later identified as Evans, was found to be in possession of a handgun at the time.
Evans was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.
It is not clear what led to the shooting.
