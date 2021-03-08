NOPD arrests woman in shooting of 2 teens on Bourbon Street

Jasmine Evans of Jacksonville, Fla. was arrested shortly after commission of shooting in 500 block of Bourbon St. that left two teenagers injured. (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)
By FOX 8 Staff | March 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 11:32 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting on Bourbon Street that injured two teens.

Jasmine Evans, 27, of Jacksonville, Florida was arrested shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an unknown female fired a gun multiple times striking two teenage males.

Through investigation, detectives located a female subject near the scene who was positively identified as the shooter.

The subject, later identified as Evans, was found to be in possession of a handgun at the time.

Evans was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

