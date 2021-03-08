NOPD: Woman shot near VA Hospital

By FOX 8 Staff | March 7, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 10:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near the VA Hospital Sunday night.

NOPD reported the shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2200 block of Canal Street and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

